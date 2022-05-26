Pa Ranjith announces follow up to Sarpatta Parambarai, other upcoming projects

We had earlier announced that Pa Ranjith's next is a film titled Vettuvam. The project, which was announced during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with a first look, is billed as a linked film and TV series. Now, in an interview with Film Companion, the filmmaker has spilt the deets about three of his upcoming projects.

Ranjith revealed that he will soon make another film that is set in the world of his 2021 superhit film, Sarpatta Parambarai. "We are planning something big and the writing work for the film has already begun. We are planning to finish the script by the end of this year and begin production next year," said Ranjith. The filmmaker, however, didn't reveal if it will be a prequel or a sequel to the first part.

Film Producer Aditi Anand of Little Red Car Films, who has a multi-project deal with Ranjith, added that the upcoming project is "a film of a lifetime."

When asked about an update regarding the much-anticipated Birsa Munda film, Ranjith said that the script is currently in the works and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. "I don't want to make just another biography of Birsa, but I want to talk about what he stood for, the change he wanted to bring to the society. His fight wasn't just against the Britishers, but also against the oppressive landlords," Ranjith said. "I think it's an important story that needs to be told now, especially considering the social climate we are living in," he added.

On asked about the viral selfie that Ranjith posted with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and Nagraj Manjule, Ranjith announced that they are in talks to do an anthology film together.

Meanwhile, Ranjith is also awaiting the release of Natchathiram Nagargirathu. Headlined by Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan, the film wrapped production in December last year.