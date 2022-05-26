Saswata Chatterjee talks about working with Kangana Ranaut and his latest film, Tirandaj Shobor

Prolific actor Saswata Chatterjee is currently among the most wanted men, both in Tollywood and Bollywood and rightfully so. Though his reprisal of the cold-blooded contract killer Bob Biswas in Kahaani got him eyeballs nationally, Saswata had to decline many an offer in Bollywood because of his work commitments back here. But now, the actor is compensating for all the lost opportunity with a line-up of some very good Hindi projects. As we meet the actor briefly before the release of his film, Tirandaj Shobor, Chatterjee talks about the same and more.

Tirandaj Shobor has released today, four years since Asche Abar Shobor’s release. What’s the draw this time?

Here, Shobor (played by Saswata) will be seen in an action sequence in the very beginning. Also, there’s less chasing and an intense undercurrent in the film that keeps the pace of the film intact. In this film, a murdered man is found inside a taxi on a rainy day and the driver surrenders to the police. It’s an open and shut case but Shobor comes into the scene to find out about the murder and the many human emotions at play behind it.

While playing Shobor, is there any room for improvement?

No, because the character in author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay’s novels has no variations and wears a stoic and indifferent expression, unaffected by any vice or human emotions. Also, the readers and the audience have a set notion about the popular sleuth.

Saswata Chatterjee in Tirandaj Shobor

Many Bengali films, big and small, have recently sunk at the box office. What do you think might be wrong?

I feel that it’s the larger-than-life, big-budget action or drama films that will now draw the audience to the theatres. For content-driven films, OTT platforms and festivals are the future.

I think in Tollywood, somehow the content, no matter how good, is not being executed well enough to hold the audience’s interest and that’s largely because most films are shot in flat 12 to 15 days due to a lack of budget, which also impedes the expansion of the market.

Tell us about your work with Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad?

I play Kangan Ranaut’s mentor, who sends her to these missions. Kangana is a very professional actor who thinks about her scenes and is a very involved artiste, which also reflects in her performance.

You are also a part of Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi’s debut film, Bad Boy…

Yes, Raj Kumar Santoshi has done a splendid job. I play the heroine’s father who is very prim and proper and particular about all things and his daughter has fallen for a guy, who is completely opposite in nature. The film is very entertaining and will surely take one back to the Hrishikesh Mukerjee era.

What are your other upcoming projects?

There’s Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa and the Hindi remake of The Night Manager (Disney_Hotstar), which also features Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapoor among others. I play a gay character who uses his sexuality to bring out the truth. We shot extensively in Sri Lanka, Shimla and Rajasthan recently. Besides, I will start shooting for a Bengali murder mystery series for ZEE5 directed by Joydeep Mukherjee. I play author Narayan Sanyal’s famous character P.K. Basu there.

Tirandaj Shobor is playing in theatres now