Asif Ali injured during shooting for new Malayalam film

Asif Ali was injured during the shooting of his upcoming Malayalam film titled A Ranjith Cinema, helmed by Nishanth Sattu. The actor injured his leg while filming the climax in Thiruvananthapuram. As he couldn’t go ahead with the shoot given the intensity of the injury, he was taken to a nearby hospital. It was later learnt that the injury is not too serious.

The team was in the middle of executing a fight sequence for final schedule of the film. The romantic thriller stars Asif Ali, Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Namitha Pramod, Jewel Mary, Aju Varghese and Renji Panicker in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Nishad Peachy and Babu Joseph Ambat under the banner of Luminous Film Factory. The film is being planned as an Onam release.