Sobhita Dhulipala dubs for her Hollywood project, The Monkey Man

Made in Heaven fame actor Sobhita Dhulipala who recently left us all impressed with her brilliant performance as Vaanathi in Ponniyin Selvan: I will soon be seen in actor Dev Patel's directorial debut The Monkey Man.

Sobhita shares a picture from her dubbing session on social media

The beautiful actor just finish dubbing for the same and took to the social media, to share a picture from the dubbing studio.

Sobhita Dhulipala

In this Hollywood project, Shobhita will be seen sharing screen space with Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, and Sikander Kher. Besides, the actor had an amazing 2022 with the back-to-back shoots and promotions of her films and two blockbusters in her kitty including PS1 and Major. She is now awaiting the release of her much-anticipated web series Made in Heaven season 2 and her film The Night Manager.