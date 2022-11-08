Experience the true essence of cinema with Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2022

There's good news for you if you are a film buff, with an eye for unconventional yet global cinematic experiences. Emami Art is prepping up to host the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2022 Wednesday, November 9th onwards at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity in Anandapur, Kolkata. The five-day cinematic celebration is inspired by its precursor, the 2020 online documentary film festival organized by the famous art body, which gained an immense response from viewers. Despite being hosted online during the lockdown, the film festival received positive feedback which encouraged the management to give it a physical shape this year.

This year, Emami Art has curated a plethora of experimental, out-of-the-box films across five days. The curation attempts to redefine the language of cinema, spanning narrative, aesthetic and technological domains. In its debut year, the emphasis would be on screening an eclectic range of avant-garde films across categories.

Still from Across the Burning Track

The festival due to take part at the venue is a segment of the EA Locus in Focus program, aiming to bridge the gap between central and peripheral practices in contemporary art. The Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2022 attempts to create an intimate network with the local makers and audience.

Handpicked by a panel of eminent jury, fifteen films from east and north-east India are all set to be screened in the Competitive Category of the festival. Furthermore, there are going to be Curated Sections featuring noteworthy works in the experimental genre. Alongside the screenings, the sections are designed to create a discursive space that will spur new riveting conversations around the topics. To keep the conversations going, there will also be a number of talk sessions held in the presence of industry experts alongside the special screenings. A fully equipped visual display with absorbing insights into filmmaking is going to be held onsite at the Emami Art Kolkata.

Still from Beejankur

The film festival will consist of a competitive segment, three curated sections, and two special screenings that will surely enthrall viewers with some visually immersive experience.

“I take immense pride in announcing the first physical edition of the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2022. The festival will present a wonderful selection of uniquely selected films and open up a novel space for viewers to interact and engage with films from multiple perspectives, especially in relation to the broader context of visual arts. It is a grand celebration of avant-garde films that will keep you yearning for more,” expresses Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art.

What: Emami Art Experimental Film Festival 2022

Where: Emami Art, Anandapur

When: November 9th - 13th ( 2:30pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram- @emami_art