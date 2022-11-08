John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, starts production

It was previously announced that Ana de Armas will lead the John Wick spinoff film titled Ballerina. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer had earlier announced in the investors' meet that the series will start filming this week.

Armas is known for appearing in critically acclaimed films like Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, and the recently released Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The massive box office success of the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick films have spawned two series. Along with Ballerina, a prequel series starring Colin Woodell in the lead titled The Continental was also announced.

Ballerina revolves around the ballet school that fronts as a training school for assassins, it was introduced in the third film in the series John Wick: Parabellum. The series will follow Aramas’ character taking revenge against those who killed her family.

The series will be directed by Len Wiseman who is best known for making the Underworld film series. Ballerina is based on a script written by Shay Hatten, he had previously written the screenplay for films like Army of the Dead and is currently working on John Wick: Chapter 4 and Zack Snyder’s space opera film Rebel Moon.