Karthi's 25th film Japan launched

Actor Karthi is currently enjoying the success of his recent outings, Sardar and Ponniyin Selvan. Both the films, which were released in theatres, met with financial success and critical acclaim, winning accolades for the actor. Hot on wheels on the success of the films, the launch of Karthi's 25th film, Japan, took place on Tuesday.

The upcoming film is directed by Raju Murugan, who previously helmed Joker. Dream Warrior Pictures, which produced Joker, is bankrolling Japan as well. The banner has backed Karthi’s previous films like Saguni, Kashmora, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi, and Sultan.

Besides Karthi, the film will feature Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. Actor Sunil, who was seen in Pushpa’s will be making his Tamil debut with Japan. With 25 years of experience as a cinematographer in Tamil film industry and after proving his mettle as a director in films like Goli Soda and Kadugu, Vijay Milton makes his acting debut with Japan.

The technical crew of Japan includes GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer and Philomin Raj on the edit. Vinesh Banglan is the production designer. The first schedule of shooting will begin soon. The first look of Japan will be released soon.