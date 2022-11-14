Hansika Motwani to play dual roles in director Kannan's next

We had previously reported that actor Hansika is teaming up with director Kannan once again after their 2010 film Settai, a remake of the Hindi film Delhi Belly. It's now known that the actor will be playing dual roles in the untitled film. The duo were earlier spotted today at Chennai's Kaligambal Temple ahead of the film's shoot.

The new project is said to be a horror comedy and the film was launched last month. Produced by Kannan under his Masala Pix production banner, the film also stars Metro Shirish. With cinematography by Balasubramaniem, Stunt Silva will be handling the action sequences.

Meanwhile, Kannan is awaiting the release of Kasethan Kadavulada, a remake of the 1972 Tamil film by the same name. The new version stars Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, and Karunakaran. Hansika, on the other hand, has films like Guardian, Rowdy Baby, 105 Minutes and My name is Shruti in the lineup. Hansika will be making her digital debut with My3, directed by Rajesh for Disney+ Hotstar.