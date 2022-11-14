Samantha Prabhu's Yashoda features in Top 10 films in the US list with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

For the last couple of weeks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for more reasons than one. She recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, Myositis and she's on the road to recovery. While fans have been showering her with ‘get well soon’ messages and more, they have also been showing immense love for her latest outing.

Samantha's latest release, Yashoda, has been performing well at the box office. It received a positive review from critics and now, it has been featured in the Top 10 Films in the US list. It is the only Indian film to get featured in the list and shares space with Black Adam and Ticket To Paradise with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the top.

As per a tweet by analyst Ramesh Bala, Yashoda is the "only Indian movie in #NorthAmerica Top 10 for the November 11th to 13th weekend." He further shared the estimated gross income of the film over the weekend. Yashoda stands at $445,684.

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "Exceptional Response for @Samanthaprabhu2's riveting emotional Thriller #Yashoda everywhere The movie released with low-key promotions and has worked well in ALL markets both in India and Overseas... Proves Box office stamina of Samantha... 20CR WW Gross in just 3 DAYS."

Speaking of Yashoda, the Telugu-language action thriller was released on November 11, 2022. Written and directed by Hari–Harish, the film stars Samantha in the titular role with Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma playing pivotal roles.