Swara Bhasker becomes first Indian actor to be part of Cairo International Film Festival’s jury

Actress Swara Bhasker has joined the International Competition Jury for the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, which commenced on November 13 and will go on till November 22. She is the first Indian actor to be nominated for this honour.

Presided by Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase, the international jury comprises Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso, and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi.

Amir Ramses, iconic Egyptian director and festival director of the Cairo International Film Festival said, “CIFF is proud to welcome Swara Bhasker, a noted and versatile actress from India who works across mainstream and independent cinema, as a member of the CIFF ‘s International Competition Jury. A dynamic person of multiple talents, Bhasker is a very vocal activist who draws attention to causes that need highlighting as a public speaker and columnist. CIFF is truly delighted that she brings such varied experience and sensitivity to judging the films in the main competition of our forthcoming 44th edition.

Also read: Delhi has shaped the person I am today, says Swara Bhasker

Meanwhile, Swara said, “I’m both grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has for so many decades been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world this year and that’s such a treat! I’m absolutely stoked!”

The actress won hearts with her outfit on the red carpet of the film festival. Dressed in a red embroidered chiffon sari from ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's eponymous label, the actress had opted to pleat it around her waist and place the pallu on her shoulders like a dupatta, covering her torso. Swara paired it with a matching red blouse having full-length sleeves, a cut-out on the back, and embellished dori ties. She completed the ensemble with a pearl headband and bracelets and kept her makeup minimal with a nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, and a centre-part bun.

The gold embroidery was reportedly inspired by Lucknow's Kamdhani metalwork reinterpreted as custom-cut gold sequins in intricate Egyptian motifs. Reports stated that according to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Kamdhani's metalwork originated in Egypt, where it was called Muquaish.

Also read: Elon Musk invited by Egypt to see if aliens built the pyramids

Take a look at her outfit here:

Organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, the Cairo International Film Festival is the oldest and most esteemed film festival in the Middle East and has showcased many iconic international films that went on to win big at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

CIFF’s international competition section contains 14 titles, including five world premieres.

This year, the CIFF opened with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.