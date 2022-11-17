Anushka's next with director Vijay to go on floors in February

Actor Anushka, who was recently in the news for her first look in the yet-to-be-titled Telugu film, alongside Naveen Polishetty, is reuniting with director Vijay for a new Tamil film. Though speculations about their reunion have been going on for months, the director confirmed it during an interaction with us.

"The film will be an out-and-out action entertainer and we have planned to go on floors in February," says Vijay. The filmmaker and actor had worked together previously in Deiva Thirumagal and Thandavam.

Also read: Here are some of Anushka Shetty's most unforgettable roles

He is currently busy promoting his debut web series Five Six Seven Eight, starring Ditya Bhande of Lakshmi fame. The series has music by Sam CS and it will be a dance film featuring teenage talents across the country. It will stream exclusively on ZEE5 this Friday.

Vijay will be resuming the shoot for his action thriller Achcham Enbathu Illaye, this week. The film stars Arun Vijay, Nimisha Sajayan and Amy Jackson in the lead. After wrapping this film and the Anushka starrer Vijay will be directing his Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut in a period drama.