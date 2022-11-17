First look of Shivarajkumar from Rajinikanth's Jailer out

We had earlier reported that Kannada actor Shivarajkumar will join the sets of Jailer in Chennai. On Thursday, the makers released a photo of the actor, officially announcing that he has been roped in for the Rajinikanth-starrer film.

The caption read, "Dr Shiva Rajkumar from the sets of Jailer." Meanwhile, our sources revealed that Shivarajkumar will complete the filming of his portions in a span of four to five days this week. In a previous interaction with CE, Shivanna mentioned to us his excitement about working with the Superstar, and said, "It's a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I'm glad that this project has made it possible for me. He has known me since my childhood, and I share a special bond with him. Irrespective of the role, I'm glad to be part of this film. I'm sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen."

Backed by Sun Pictures, and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will mark Rajini's 169th outing. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, which earlier backed Annaatthe. Set in the background of jail, Rajini plays the titular character in Jailer. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer also stars Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023 summer.