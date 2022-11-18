It's a wrap for Notary, Parambrata shares a reel with Geeta Basra from the sets

It’s a wrap for Parambrata Chatterjee and Geeta Basra’s film Notary. Actor Parambrata Chatterjee recently announced that the shoot for his film Notary has come to an end, and shared a beautiful Instagram reel with co-star Geeta Basra from the sets of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Parambrata dropped a beautiful video announcing the film’s wrap with a beautiful 70s song Achha To Hum Chalte Hain, as the background score. The chemistry between the two protagonists has made us fall in love with them.

Sharing the Reel, he wrote, “It’s a wrap from Notary!! Enjoyed every moment of working on this film..to every member of this team...Thank you... Now Sheetal and Kishore will see you in theatres soon."

A fun picture from the shoot of Notary

The upcoming movie Notary is a satirical comedy and is the first Hindi directorial of the Kannada director Pawan Wadeyar. The film went on floors in October in Bhopal and a major chunk of shooting in Mumbai is over. The project was shot over a month and a half at various local places in Bhopal and Mumbai. Now the film will begin its post-production work.

In this film, Parambrata will be seen playing a lawyer who never tells a lie even in the most hostile situations. His character is in a profession that often tempts people to compromise their core beliefs. It’s a story about how he overcomes such situations while staying true to his ethics.

Apart from Parambrata Chatterjee and Geeta Basra, Notary also features Akshay Kharodia, Darshna Banik, Dalip Tahil, Manoj Joshi, Priya Banerjee, Shishir Sharma, Surendra Rajan, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe and more.

The film will hit the theatres in 2023.