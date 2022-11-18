Upcoming Disney-Pixar film Elemental explores a gorgeous new planet; check out the trailer here

With the teaser trailer for its upcoming feature film Elemental — which will be released in India next year — Pixar is back with Disney. The movie is set in the fictitious Elemental City, "where citizens of fire, water, land, and air dwell together."

American animator and The Good Dinosaur director, Peter Sohn is in charge of orchestrating this unique feature film.

The teaser trailer, released by Pixar on Thursday, introduces its lead characters Ember (Leah Lewis), "a fierce, quick-witted and feisty young woman," who develops a bond with Wade (Mamoudou Athie), "a fun, sentimental, go-with-the-flow guy" composed of water.

Watch the teaser-trailer here:

The majority of the one-minute teaser takes place in Elemental City's metro, where individuals from various elemental backgrounds commute together. There are water creatures, land creatures, parents with pot-sized children, and air creatures who can easily fit in the subway's ceiling.

Ember, who is fiery and wearing a hoodie, reaches down to pick up her headphones as another hand extends toward her. Ember quickly flinches back a little when a tiny drop of water touches her thanks to Wade's water hand. Wade apologises right away, and Ember uncovers herself by removing the hoodie. This moment symbolises the start of a strange, new friendship as they introduce themselves.

Elemental explores how this unusual bond between these two "elementarily" dissimilar individuals "challenges her assumptions about the world they live in." Pixar's debut film, Elemental, is scheduled for release on June 16, 2023. Elemental comes after a whole year of new releases, including Turning Red and Lightyear.

Peter is on board with this project after directing The Good Dinosaur and providing the voice of Sox in the recent Toy Story spinoff Lightyear. He has led the creation of a truly original and vibrant world that matches the aesthetic of Pixar films while remaining distinct in its own right.

He's also collaborating with two great stars: Leah Louis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade in order to make this original movie a success for the animation studio. Denise Ream and Pete Docter, two seasoned Pixar producers, will also assist him.

