'Chhello Show', India's Oscar entry this year, to premiere on Netflix on this date

India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, Chhello Show, will premiere on Netflix on Friday. Last Film Show — its Gujrati counterpart — released in theatres across India on October 14. Writer-director Pan Nalin's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama follows the nine-year-old boy Samay as he moves heaven and earth in quest of his 35 mm dreams while being unaware of the tragedy that will soon befall him.

Expressing his happiness in working with Netflix to promote the movie to a broader audience, Pan said in a recent statement, "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it." He added, “As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films expressed the team's happiness that Chhello Show had found a home on Netflix India. The film will also be available with Hindi dubbing. He said, “We are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin’s cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world.”

Producer Dheer Momaya of Jugaad Motion Pictures added, “I’m elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season.”

Several prominent film festivals, including Tribeca and the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema, have nominated and screened the film. At the most recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, it was also named best film. At the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, Chhello Show will receive a special screening.

