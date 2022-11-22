Mari Selvaraj's Vaazhai commences shooting in Thoothukudi

On Monday, director Mari Selvaraj announced that his fourth directorial venture is titled Vaazhai and also released the first look poster. The project has gone on floors on the same day in Thoothukudi with actor Kalaiyarasan, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed on social media.

This is the first time Mari is working with Kalaiyarasan. Besides him, the project will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Priyanka Nair, among others.

Udhayanidhi also shared a few photos from the shooting location. The actor is currently working with Mari Selvaraj in Maamannan.

With Vaazhai, Mari Selvaraj is also making his debut as a producer, and will back the project along with Divya Mari Selvaraj. It is presented by Disney+ Hotstar and Navvi Studios and expected to be a streamer original. Vaazhai’s technical team includes Theni Eswar as the cinematographer, while Suriya Pradhaman will handle the editing. Santhosh Narayanan, who has worked with Mari in Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal, will compose music for Vaazhai as well.

The release date of Vaazhai is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj has wrapped up shooting for Maamannan. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, among others.