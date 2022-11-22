Rajinikanth-Suresh Krissna's Baba to hit theatres once again

Baba marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Suresh Krissna for the first time since the iconic Baasha

It has been two decades since the release of Rajinikanth's much-hyped Suresh Krissna film, Baba. The hype surrounding the film was the stuff of legend.

Baba marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Suresh Krissna for the first time since the iconic Baasha. It was Rajinikanth's first release in three years after delivering an all-time blockbuster in the form of KS Ravikumar's Padayappa. The songs in AR Rahman's music were chartbusters. It had Rajinikanth share screen space with Goundamani for the first time since Uzhaippali (1993). It also had Rajinikanth producing and writing a film for the first time since Valli (1993).

While the responses to the film, which relied heavily on magical realism, and intertwined political commentary with masala cinema, were mixed, there is no doubt that Baba was one of the fascinating chapters in Rajinikanth's cinema history.

Why are we randomly talking about Baba... after all these years, you might ask? Well, the film will reportedly be re-released later this year.

The 2002 film, which starred Manisha Koirala, Delhi Ganesh, Sujatha, MN Nambiar, Sayaji Shinde, among others, will be re-edited and digitally enhanced with state-of-the-art colour grading and remastered to Dolby Mix sound, and hit the screens soon.

It is being speculated that Baba will release on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday on December 12.

Well, for now... all we can say is that...

Baba counting starts... once again!