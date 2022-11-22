Sudha Kongara to direct Ratan Tata biopic?

National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara is gearing up to direct a biopic on popular industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, say reports. The research on the film is currently at a crucial stage and Sudha is planning to take the project onto the sets at the end of 2023.

"Tata is one of the renowned industrialists of our country and it's a matter of pride to chronicle his story onto the silver screen. The film will bring many facets of the life of Tata and also showcases many incidents that are not available in the public domain. His life is an inspiration for every Indian around the world. The script work is also in the works and the makers are planning to start the principal photography in the last quarter of next year," says a source.

The casting of the film is also underway and we hear, a top star is expected to come on board to reprise Tata's role. "One among Suriya and Abhishek Bachchan is expected to step into the shoes of Ratan Tata," the source adds. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers and Ratan Tata.

Sudha, who made her directorial debut with the Telugu film Andhra Andagadu, last directed Soorarai Pottru. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film, which was based on the life of Air Deccan founder and retired Captain of the Indian Army GR Gopinath, has won five awards including Best Feature Film, and Best Screenplay at the 68th National Film Awards.