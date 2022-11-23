HIT 2: The Second Case trailer has similarities to a recent crime in Delhi

Each one of us was in a state of shock to know about the recent Delhi-murder case where a woman was murdered and mutilated. The case has captivated the public imagination. Quite coincidentally, the trailer of Major fame, Adivi Sesh's latest film, HIT - The Second Case shows a crime on the same note! The coincidence of a film that was written a year ago releasing within a week of such a gruesome real life tragedy, is both shocking and incidental.

Furthermore, the mention of the name "Shraddha" in the trailer sends shivers and chills down one's spine. One detail might be a coincidence but two is just serendipity.

HIT 2 is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's HIT series. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022.

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into the journey of a cop, Krishna Dev, who comes across a terrifying case. In the trailer, KD mocks criminals as "birdbrained," and then he finds himself solving the gruesome murder that shook the entire city.

KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, and the stakes are now sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? This path-breaking crime thriller, loaded with cliffhangers at every turn, is all set to captivate the audiences on a big screen

‘HIT 2’ features Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.