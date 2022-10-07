After Rangbaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh kickstarts his next project with filmmaker Kabir Khan

Versatile actor Vineet Kumar Singh has been in the news for a while now after winning the hearts of the audience with his impeccable performance in Rangbaaz and Manish Mundra's Siya. Singh is now all set to start his next project under the banner of Kabir Khan Entertainment.

Vineet Kumar Singh

Sharing his excitement on his first collaboration with Kabir Khan an excited Singh tweets, "Excited to work with Kabir Khan Entertainment on this new project. As I step into the skin of a new character, to be honest, this character is very new for me, can't write much but I will say that I am enjoying it. Give me your love and blessings so that I can fulfil this new responsibility honestly."

According to sources, the shooting is taking place in Jaipur and has a schedule of about two months. The sources further revealed that the story genre is classified as fiction family drama and deals with pressing social issues.