Boudi Canteen reflects on the real idea of modern woman

and I must say all of us poured our hearts in. It was extremely enjoyable, and Subhashree even improvised her signature step while the camera was rolling and others joined in.

Subhashree: I just wanted to make Subhashree look as natural as possible and not make things look too complicated or choreographed.

Tell us about your upcoming releases

Subhashree: Boudi Canteen is keeping me busy as of now, and it is special because we shot for this film this year and it released immediately after. I have another release coming up with Param, titled Doctor Bakshi. Apart from this I will soon be starting to work in one of Indradip Dasgupta’s upcoming films.

Parambrata: I have Doctor Bakshi down my pipeline, followed by a movie from my own production house. It is titled Bibaho Bibhrat and stars Abir and Lahama alongside myself. There are a couple of web series coming up like Jehanabad for SonyLiv and Mumbai Diaries Season 2 for Amazon Prime. There’s P.I. Meena as well for Amazon Prime, followed by a lovely film named Swaha where I have worked with Taapsee Pannu and Sudhir Mishra. I am also starting to work on some upcoming Hindi films.

Boudi Canteen now in theatres.