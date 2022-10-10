Goodbye actor Shayank Shukla recalls his first day on set with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Shayank Shukla, who was previously seen in Jaadugar, Jabariya Jodi and the web series Sunflower, is currently earning appreciation for his role in the film Goodbye released last Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

"I have been getting some good responses and people are really appreciating my performance. Finally, I feel my hard work has come to fruition. The difficult part was that the film, which is high on emotions, saw me in a role which makes audiences laugh even when I'm crying. I am glad it got noticed," Shayank says.

Recalling his first day on the set he reveals, "As I said it was a task to prepare for the role on set. Definitely, it was quite intimidating to act and perform with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. I was a bit nervous as well as excited and seeing him made my heart beat faster as I have been watching him on screen since childhood. But sharing screen space was a totally different experience. Amitabh and Neena played my uncle and aunty and Rashmika and Pavail my cousins. Amitabh is an institution in himself and a very smooth actor. It was a lifetime learning experience for me. His simplicity and dedication towards craft have inspired me which I'll always cherish."

Goodbye is in theatres now.