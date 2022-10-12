Actor Warina Hussain reveals her upcoming film Yaariyan 2

Warina Hussain of Loveyatri fame has been hinting on her upcoming project for some time now. The time has finally arrived as she announced her upcoming film Yaariyan 2 today. She took it to her Instagram handle to make the announcement.

Captioned "A promise for always & forever unveils tomorrow! Something special coming up at 12pm tomorrow. Stay Tuned!", Watina shared a graphic poster yesterday that reads cousins by blood, friends by choice. Today she finally revealed the project with an animated motion poster of the film. Warina has captioned it "Finding friendship in family and family in friends! Coming back to you, is the beautiful story of #Yaariyan2".

Yaariyan 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 12th 2023 and features Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role.

On the work front, Warina has just wrapped filming for an upcoming comedy film, Dil Bill and has been in the news for being cast opposite Junior NTR.