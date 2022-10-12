Double XL trailer out, sparks conversations around bodyweight stereotypes

From fries to fun, all good things come in Double XL size. The trailer of Double XL, a path-breaking film that hopes to redefine the measurements of ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ in society, was released today. The film, helmed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, is all set to hit theatre screens on November 4, 2022.



Double XL, by the trailer, looks like a fun ride that shows massive potential to spark social conversation, challenging bodyweight stereotypes. While Huma Qureshi plays a sports presenter, Sonakshi Sinha steps into the shoes of an emerging stylist, both of whom piled on the pounds for the film.



The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists, along with a talented ensemble cast all of whom make just the right impact.



A special surprise for fans, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also makes his Hindi screen debut in the film.



As director Satramm Ramani says, “This is an important film that addresses a coming-of-age subject in the most light-hearted and fun manner. Double XL was a film waiting to be made.”



Sonakshi Sinha says, “I honestly believe that women are going to connect with the film and relate to it on many levels. It’s unabashed, unpretentious and speaks to just about everyone.”



“What started as a fun, casual conversation amongst friends culminated into this film. It was the best impromptu decision we made and I couldn’t be more excited. The subject excited me because it’s something that must be addressed through pop culture,” adds Huma Qureshi,



Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.o