For your Eyes Only: Kritika Kamra to star opposite Pratik Gandhi in this upcoming Netflix show

While the audience loved Kritika Kamra in her recently released Whodunit Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra is now set to thrill the audience in the upcoming espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only, a Netflix India Original co-starring Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi.



A source close to the project reveals, "Kritika plays the female lead alongwith Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot for the show has already begun and the team will be shooting for a long schedule in Mumbai in October, followed by Chandigarh for the next schedule."



After her successful stint on television, carving her niche on the digital platforms, Kritika has unfolded different facets of her versatility by foraying into different ventures with impressive performances in Tandav, Kaun Banega Shikharwati and the recently released Hush Hush. Recently, it was also reported that in the second season of Hush Hush, Kritika Kamra would be taking the limelight, owing to the turn of events in the climax.