Aye Zindagi actor Sawan Tank is in awe of Revathy's acting techniques 

Actor Sawan Tank who made his debut in the film Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is now been seen in the film Aye Zindagi which released today. Written and directed by Anirban Bose and produced by Shiladitya Bora, the movie also stars Revathy, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrinmayee Godbole in pivotal roles.

Sawan is extremely thrilled to have worked with Revathy and feels she is one of the finest actors right now. "Revathy is so calm and composed. It didn’t feel like I was working with her for the first time. Her way of approaching the character is commendable. I used to steal a glance at Revathy doing her lines and preparing to give her best shot. Satyajeet Dubey too is a powerhouse of energy. He always experiments with his characters. Satyajeet and I had to go through a lot to give justification for these two brothers who actually exist. There were scenes when I could not stop myself from crying, even after hearing 'Cut' from the director," recalls Sawan.

Sawan Tank

On speaking about his role he says, "I am playing Kartik in the film. Kartik is an ambitious, hard-working, and aspiring doctor. Kartik and Vinay are siblings and come from a dysfunctional family. When he gets to know about his brother Vinay's liver cirrhosis he tries to save his life".

Sawan was shooting for Shiladitya Bora’s Bhagwan Bharose in Jharkhand when the director of Aye Zindagi, Anirban Bose, approached him.