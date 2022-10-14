Actor Govinda's niece Arti Singh's new short film, Haldi, releases tomorrow 

The short film 'Haldi' starring Bigg Boss fame actor Arti Singh has been based on a true incident. Also starring actress Neelu Dogra of Bhagya Laxmi fame and actor Arsh Sehrawat the film helmed by director Anshuman Chaturvedi is all set to release on October 15 on Disney+Hotstar.

Arti who has been part of many television shows opens up about her role in the film. She states, "It is about an incident that scarred the character, Pallavi for the rest of her life. Finally, she takes a stand and decides to take it no more. The story made me take this role. This issue is faced by so many people but they are not able to take a stand".

Arti Singh

Director Anshuman Chaturvedi tells that Haldi is a personal story of someone very close in his life. "Of course, a woman who went through such ordeals in her life that scarred her for the rest of her life. I also went through a few experiences during my childhood that traumatized me. So, it was a collective ordeal that I experienced and witnessed. Hence, I thought of turning it into a visual story filled with agony. It's a poetic justice that is meted out at the end," he shares.

Haldi release on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow.