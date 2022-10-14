Featuring over 25 brands, Vimonisha’s latest showcase has an eclectic line up

It’s that time of the year when everyone is adding glitzy occasion wear to their wardrobe. Started over three decades ago, Monisha Gidwani’s latest pop up edition promises to offer a wide variety to shop from, with more than 25 brands under the same roof. The Vimonisha Exhibition: The Festive Edit is back and this time with a noticeable fresh vibe and a well picked line up of labels from across the country. Monisha assures us that, “Being held right in the beginning of the wedding season, this edition will feature everything from vibrant indo-western to intimate ethnic prêt wear, stunning jewellery, accessories, beauty, wedding invites and many more wedding and trousseau essentials all under one roof.” From Mumbai they have Cloth Haus bringing some bright colours and easy silhouettes, while Pause Fashion has chic options that are known for soft breathable fabrics and promises conscious fashion. If you like your accessories to be subtle but dressy then celebrity jewellery designer Shillpa Purii has intricate patterns in her collection. For some interesting accessories, Earth Elements has crystal jewellery on offer. House of Preeti Mehta has some pre-draped saris that make for party wear. From Delhi, Vivir India will be bringing some high on style pret wear. Imainila Collective is known for ensembles and weaves that are artisanal driven creations. Some of the other brands to look out for include Anushka Wadhwa for clean lines with Indian aesthetics, and Jugni by Jyotika for jewellery.

11 am to 8 pm. October 19 and 20. At The Folly, Amethyst.

—Sabrina Rajan