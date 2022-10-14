Jiiva on his OTT debut, his next feature film and how theatres will always be relevant 

Exuding an endearing charm, actor Jiiva has always been affable and delightfully self-deprecating. The easy vibe lends perfectly to his latest rom-com, that promises to be a typical family entertainer and a feel-good film. Coffee With Kadhal is produced by Benzz Media and Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has a star cast that includes Jai, Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Malvika Sharma, Raiza Wilson, Yogi Babu and others. We catch up with the Ko star and talk about his OTT debut, the latest big screen release and much more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest film Coffee with Kadhal.

This is a rom-com. I do enjoy this genre — like Siva Manasula Sakthi and Endrendrum Punnagai. Here the character does have some complexities with a history of a break-up. On the whole it’s a fun family drama — something along the lines of Dil Dhadakne Do.

Still from the film Coffee with Kadhal

So, how come your OTT debut was a game show (Sarkaar on Aha)? We expected a film…

No, theatre business is good. People are just getting back to theatres — we are all back in front of the big screens. Tell us about the game show. Well it’s the television space — a different audience. And it’s about entertainment. Most of the guests know each other — so, there is great chemistry and good vibe. And a new experience for me was the long shoots — on my feet for more than five hours. I have new respect for TV anchors now! It is tedious sometimes and it is also exciting, since you have to be spontaneous through most of the shots! But the show does get me to connect with all my friends.

We saw you swinging a bat in the first episode — and that reminded us of your brilliant role in your Bollywood debut 83. Do tell us about that role. How challenging was it to portray?

Well, I was given ample material. Also, I have grown up admiring Krishnamachari Srikkanth and knew his coach and had access to watch him play. We knew Anirudha and Adithya (his kids). So, probably it was easier to get into the skin of the character.

Do you think you are underrated as an actor?

Underrated is good. It’s like slow burn (laughs). But, I do get feedback — asking me to do more films and take less long breaks! And I do try to do more genres. Finally, a film is not about my individual role — I am part of the larger picture — literally!

Still from the film Coffee with Kadhal

Do you think our audience has evolved?

Filmmaking is evolving, for sure. For instance, the cameras that were used to shoot two years ago are redundant today and new equipment is in the game. We Indians are big fans of watching films and are discerning and aware of the quality of a film and appreciate it.

How have the OTT platforms impacted theatre business according to you?

I think the big budget films should be released in theatres. Films that have your Tamil cinema grandeur. The popcorn films, that can be made into a 3D film probably or adventure films. Meanwhile, romantic films and offbeat films work well on OTT platforms — they don’t need the cinematic experience of the big screen, which are more story oriented.

How has the theatre culture changed over the years according to you?

Of course, the theatre experience has changed over time. It’s not the same as it was some 20 years ago — now there is a sense of restlessness. If the lines and pace is slow then it has to be clever creative intent — else, you cannot keep the audience in their seats and engaged.

What’s next? Where will we see you next?

Well, I see myself as a good taxpayer right now! (laughs) Since work has been good! Besides Coffee With Kadhal, I have finished shooting for about three other films, till date. SR Prabhu’s banner is a yet untitled one. The other one is Varalaru Mukkiyam, a home production. And then there is Golmaal — which is a complete comedy film! We have also got another untitled film directed by Pa Vijay, a Vel’s production. Anyway, right now, we just need to make films. More content. Let it be OTT or theatre. Just make more good cinema.

Coffee with Kadhal is slated to release next month.

Jiiva in Sarkaar

Quick takes with Jiiva!

What do you miss the most when you travel out of the country?

I miss the idli dosa sambar the most. We get it there also — but nothing like the food here.

You live down the East Coast Road — what are your favourite restaurants?

I have enjoyed the food from Kai and Thoondil. Though I am allergic to prawns I pop an Avil (anti-histamine tablet) and just eat the prawns — since I love eating, I am a foodie and I also know the hack! I am living by the seaside, so I better eat all that. But I draw the line at squid and baby octopus!

Favourite hangout place: Radio Room

Favourite cuisine: I love Asian food. You are an animal lover — how many pets do you have? So, I have only rescues — five of them. (Includes a German shepherd, a lab, a shih tzu and a cat!)

Workout regimen.

I have been really bad with my workouts lately. However, I did a vest advertisement where I had to bulk up — and that’s it. I do some yoga and some meditation daily though.

Where did you travel last?

Recently, I went to Dubai for the audio launch of Chiranjeevi’s Godfather that is under our home banner — I had gone there earlier too for a — ahem (laughs) a vest advertisement shoot again! I have been shooting at Mauritius also — most of my travel has been about work only.

Travel wish list destination: California, San Jose to visit my sister — been five years. I have been to New York, Atlanta — that belt — but haven’t gone to my sister’s place.

Travel essentials: Phone, laptop, credit card, ear phones and Avil maybe? (laughs)

—Sabrina Rajan