Actor Ashish Virendra Chowdhary to feature in Tigmanshu Dhulia's new web series, Garmi 

Actor Ashish Virendra Chowdhary who was been in Anil Kapoor starrer 24, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tamil film Anjaan, Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends and a few TV shows, just shot for Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial Garmi for SonyLiv.

Also starring Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar and Jatin Goswami among others, the web series is based on student politics and Dhulia completed shooting the first phase in Bhopal at the beginning of this year.

Sharing how he landed the role and his shooting experience Ashish says, "My role is an important character and I got it through an audition at Mukesh Chabbra's office. The shooting experience was amazing. Tigmanshu is too quick to complete the scenes which only shows how experienced he is. Also, my co-actors are very cordial and easy to work with. Most of our team comprised teenagers because the story is about a university and student politics".

Tigmanshu Dhulia with Ashish Virendra Chowdhary

The actor also tells us that Tigmanshu is very spontaneous and explains the scenes very properly. He remains calm and asks the actors whether they have doubts. Talking about the acting journey he shares, "I used to see plays during my school days which made me think that I should try acting and from there it became my passion. I started taking acting classes at Roshan Taneja's institute and grabbed commercial projects. Since then, there has been no looking back".