Breathe: Into the Shadows teaser drops, looks gripping and suspenseful

After a successful first season, the second instalment of Breathe-Into the Shadows promises to be a gripping thriller that entails a complex mind game continuing from the events of Season 1. Bringing the viewers to the edge of their seats, the teaser of this season leaves them with perplexing questions - ‘Will Ravana get to the remaining 6 victims? Will Kabir be able to stop the murders? How far will Avinash go to save his family?’ Those who have watched the first season have been eagerly waiting for the second season.

The poster of Breathe-Into the Shadows

Reprising their roles, the series stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role. Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, the psychological thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will globally premiere on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.