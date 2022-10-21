  I Love Us rolls into season 3 with Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai starring Bushra Shaikh and Mahima Gupta

After a successful stint of two seasons, I Love Us is back with the third season with new characters and a new storyline under the title, Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai. To be streamed on EORTV this LGBTQIE+ series directed by Digvijay Singh shows actresses Mahima Gupta and Bushra Shaikh as leading ladies in a same-sex relationship.

Bushra Shaikh and Mahima Gupta in Tu Meri Ashiqui Hai

"I am extremely excited for this story to be out. It's a beautiful equation between Bushra and me which has been showcased very delicately yet will be able to bring across its point to the audience. It is never easy to deal with sensitive topics like same-sex relationships, but this one aims to be as real as it can be," tells actress Mahima Gupta.



Mahima Gupta

A tale of passion, betrayal and love, the trailer showcases the journey of the two leading characters and how they decide to take their relationship forward by moving to another city. The trailer also showcases bold and intimate scenes between Mahima Gupta and Bushra Shaikh who have played lesbians on screen for the first time ever.

Bushra Shaikh

"We have received so much love and adoration for the I Love Us seasons 1 and 2. This one has a completely new storyline and will showcase fresh faces in this journey of love, passion and betrayal. We are trying to break that images and show people that this love is like other loves too. It's gender neutral and should be celebrated and accepted as much in society," says creative director Deepak Pandey.

Popular actor Gaurav Sharma will also be seen in the ensemble cast of this upcoming web series.