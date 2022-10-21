The trailer for the third season of Flames is ready to make us go on a nostalgic-trip

The trailer of the new chapter for the young romantic drama Flames, helmed by Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala, was dropped and it looks promising indeed. Flames is a heart-warming story of teenagers, Rajat and Ishita, who will be seen dealing with the bigger challenges and obstacles as a couple together.

Created by TVF (The Viral Fever) and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the series also features Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover in pivotal roles.

A poster of Flames

After a rollercoaster journey from crushes to lovers, Rajat and Ishita have come a long way in finding their way through the initial challenges of dating. The trailer of the new season gives an insight into the myriad of emotions that the couple will face as they move forward in their lives. As the students prepare themselves for their class 12 board exams, will their love be able to weather the anxiety of exams and uncertainty of the future?

“Rajjo and Ishita are a couple that all of us would have crossed paths with as teenagers. The beauty of these characters lies in how easily they keep us invested,” said Vijay Koshy, president of TVF. “Season 1 and 2 of Flames has received immense love from its audiences and emerged as a favourite series among the youth. So, when I was asked to direct the new season it was exciting as I had to ensure it lives up to fans’ expectations along with presenting a new arc”, says director Divyanshu Malhotra. “Season 3 is a natural progression in the relationship of Rajjo and Ishita as they enter a new phase of their lives and experience different kinds of turbulence, bringing the slice-of-life element to the series,” adds Malhotra.

This web series will globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 28.