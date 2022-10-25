AR Rahman begins working on Mari Selvaraj's next film, Maamannan

It is known news that AR Rahman is the music composer of Mari Selvaraj's next, Maamannan. The filmmaker has now announced that the senior music composer has begun working on the film.

Mari shared the development on Twitter on Sunday. While posting a picture in which he can be seen posing along with the music composer in a studio setting, Mari wrote, "My most awaited days have finally come to light! Maamannan has made this happen! Joining hands with the Isai Puyal ⁦⁦AR Rahman sir himself!" The filmmaker went on to thank the film's lead actor and producer, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and shared that the film will release in 2023.

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in prominent roles. Theni Eeswaran, who worked with Mari on his previous film, Karnan, is the cinematographer of Maamannan. Selva RK is the editor of the film while Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences.

Post Mamannan, Mari is expected to team up with Dhruv Vikram for a sports-based rural drama.