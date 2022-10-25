Pa Ranjith-Vikram next's film titled Thangalaan

We had previously reported that Pa Ranjith and Vikram are joining hands for the Kaala filmmaker's next. The makers of the film have announced the title of the film on Sunday evening along with a title teaser video. The project is titled Thangalaan, and the teaser gives an introduction to the period setting and milieu of the film, which, like the promo reveals, is inspired by true events.

From the looks of it, Vikram is playing the leader of clan in this period drama. The teaser, which briefly introduces us to some prominent characters, ends with a fierce-looking Vikram standing in the midst of dust with sickle in his hand.

The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Hari Krishna in prominent roles. The film has music by GV Prakash, marking his first collaboration with Ranjith, while A Kishor Kumar, who served as the director of photography on the filmmaker's latest film, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, will be lensing the film. Tamil Prabha is the co-writer of the film while Selva RK and SS Murthi will be handling the editing and art departments, respectively.

A co-production between Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the shooting of the film began recently and it will also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Here's the teaser of the film: