Actor Sambhav Jain's new short film Anant is about not giving up on life

Sambhav Jain, popular for his web shows like MX Player's Becharey, Sweet and Sour, Rickshaw produced by Shilpa Shetty, Hotstar and Star Plus show Rudrakaal and has done cameos in Gully Boy and Good Newwz is currently seen in Hotstar's short film Anant. Directed by Shivam Gupta, it also stars Sachin Vidrohi and Urvashi Chauhan.

Sambhav Jain

Speaking about his role, Sambhav says, "In the film, my character is called Shyam, who works at a life insurance company and is not satisfied with his life. He lost his parents long back and lives with his chachi (aunt). Shyam is a genuine person but has a lot of complaints about life. The story revolves around him and his dreams.



"Anant is the story of Shyam, a young man with dreams, who has struggled at every stage of his life, even at the last one. He was always looking around for happiness, and freedom and expected a little extra from life. But failing at every aspect of it, he hoped to find the missing pieces to his desires in his end. Multiple attempts at suicide brought him to where he wanted to be, but was it really the end he had hoped for, is all that one needs to figure out from the film," adds Sambhav.

Sambhav plays the role of Shyam in the recently release short film Anant

Speaking about the message the film gives he states,"The film is about not giving up and always living life to the fullest. It’s very important to stay positive and deal with every situation in life with hope. Staying alive is the most important, over everything is what our film is trying to communicate. It’s about love, positivity, hope and faith, and that one should never lose hope and find out that there’s so much more to life."



Sambhav has an upcoming feature film and a web show in his kitty.