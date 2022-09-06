After Delhi Crime 2, Jatin Goswami will be seen in Gulmohar with Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore

Coming from a very humble middle-class background, where working in the world of cinema was something nobody could even imagine, Jatin Goswami's parents were worried if he could ever make a living out of his hobby.

Actor Jatin Goswami who is playing one of the deadly duo in the second season of Shefali Shah-led Delhi Crime is not new to the world of acting. Previously seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Zee5's Sky Fire, Disney+Hotstar's The Great Indian Murder and Anek. He is also seen in Rajkummar Rao's latest film HIT: The First Case.

We had a chat about his upcoming works.

You looked very menacing and convincing in the short role in Delhi Crime 2...

I was auditioned by Mukesh Chabbra for the same, after which I had a brief meeting with the directors Tanuj Chopra and Rajesh Mapuskar. I was totally sold out when they told me the story and my character. It’s like a modern version of Bonny and Clyde set in Delhi and just much darker.

It was always a love story for me. Babloo is doing everything for love. He is the anchor in the relationship and Karishma (Tilottama) is more impulsive.

How was it acting with Tilottama Shome?

I was really looking forward to working with Tilottama. I’ve been a fan of her work since I watched Monsoon Wedding, Qissa and Sir. She is a fabulous actor.

Tell us about your role in Gulmohar?

It is a heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.

How has it been working with Manoj Bajpayee?

It was a dream come true. I have always looked up to him and his performances have inspired me since the very beginning of my career. His brutally honest approach to his craft and his work ethic is something every actor can learn from. I can easily say everyone will be surprised to see Manoj Bajpayee in this avatar.

How is it to meet and work with Sharmila Tagore?

I was awestruck while working with Sharmila. She is my father’s crush.

Tell us how your role is shaping up in the second season of The Great Indian Murder?

The second season of The Great Indian Murder is going on floors very soon. All I can tell you about it is that it’s even more bigger and exciting in its second season! Since it's an adaptation of a book the story will go international this time. Also, the story will delve deeper into my character.

How do you develop yourself as an actor? What are the learnings so far?

As an actor, you want to be associated with stories that reach out to people. You want to evolve with work and be with people who are extremely good at their craft. That’s how you learn and enjoy work. In Delhi Crime, I was surrounded by super talented people; learning every day. I couldn’t ask for more. Not only Delhi Crime, but I have also been involved with projects where I got to work with people I always look up to. Be it Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anubhav Sinha, Manoj Bajpai, Sharmila Tagore or Ayushmann Khurrana. It’s an actor’s dream. It's been a fantastic journey.