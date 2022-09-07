Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin's Goldfish to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

English film Goldfish directed by Pushan Kripalani starring actresses Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin is all set to have its world premiere at the 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) going to be held between October 5 and 14.

“Goldfish explores the ideas of identity through two women. One is unsure of who she is because she lives between two cultures, neither completely her own and the other, stuck in a land not her own, now because of her disease, with her identity ephemeral. It seeks to address the ideas of duty, love and painful history,” explains director Pushan Kripalani.

The film is part of ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section of the festival and apart from Deepti Naval and Kalki who play the lead roles of mother and daughter, the film also stars prolific actors like Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke and Bharti Patel in pivotal roles.

Kalki Koechlin in Goldfish

Goldfish deals with memory and identity. Anamika, the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.

“When I first heard the story of the film in three lines, I immediately connected with the film. Something inside me said, this is for me, this is what I have been waiting for. Maybe because I saw my mother go through Alzheimer’s and Dementia. I am really excited about the selection of the film at BIFF and I am sure the audiences will take the story of Sadhana & Anamika with them in their hearts," says Deepti Naval.

Set in London, Goldfish is a UK production and is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan.

“The film’s cast included Indians from all over the world and all these actors had their own accents, which is something we’ve never seen in a film – the diversity of Indian accents and therefore of the people of India,” says Kalki.