‘Pathonpathaam Noottaandu  came to me at the right time’: Siju Wilson

A few days ago, Siju Wilson interrupted a bus laden with college students on a picnic to give them a surprise, much to their delight. The impromptu idea was part of the tour undertaken by Siju to promote his big-budget Onam release, Pathonpathaam Noottaandu, directed by Vinayan.

The Gokulam Gopalan production marks two firsts for Siju: 1) It’s the biggest film of his career and (2) Being the face of a big Onam release. So it’s natural that the actor is hard at work to ensure maximum reach for the film.

In fact, this conversation happened while he was on the way to a promo event.

“Tomorrow, I’m taking a train ride from Kochi to Kannur,” he tells me, emphasising the importance of undertaking such efforts. “It’s only when such big-scale projects do well that Malayalam cinema can dream of much bigger endeavours.”

It took over a decade since his debut in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Malarvadi Arts Club for Siju to represent a big film in a hero capacity. When recalling his roles in films like Innu Muthal and Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan or Vaarthakal Ithuvare, one sees a man with immense potential not utilised the right way. Pathonpathaam Noottaandu, Siju hopes, will change that perception.

“I’ve always wished to do lead roles, but I believe what I got now came to me at the right time.

