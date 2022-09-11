Sandalwood star Kiran Srinivas makes his OTT debut in Hindi with Duranga!

We first saw him in Preetham Gubbi’s Kannada runaway hit, Haage Summane (2008) and then most recently in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos (2017). He’s worked in many TV shows in between and also has debuted on the OTT platform with Telugu web series Anaganaga in 2020 on Zee5. Now, returning to Hindi after a short hiatus, we get to see him again in Duranga, his OTT Hindi debut that is now also streaming on Zee 5. We catch up with Sandalwood’s original chocolate boy hero, to find out what the show is about and what else he has in store for us.

Tell us a little about Duranga:

It’s an official remake of the hit Korean show on Netflix called Flower of Evil. It’s a crime drama about the identity or the lack of it of a serial killer who is at large since a decade and a half. And how the same crime starts appearing once again after 17 years since the last victim and what unfolds post that is the story.

What is the role you essay on the show?

So, I play a cop from the crime bureau who works in a team that deals with heinous crimes. My character name is Nikhil. He is a bit arrogant but efficient too. His style of working is straight forward while his methods are always practical. Nikhil and Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) work together to solve the serial killer case. While Ira chooses her heart, Nikhil chooses his brain.

Kiran Srinivas

Kiran Srinivas in Duranga

How was it working with your co-stars?

Drashti and Gulshan Devaiah were absolutely great to work with. Of course, because of our Kannada connect myself and Gulshan bonded well. With Drashti, I used to hitch back a ride from the sets with her. She is such a warm, affectionate co-actor to work with. We had loads of fun while filming and off the sets too.

What else can we look forward to from you, next?

Well, Star Sports Kannada has been a part of my life since 2019. Hosting, anchoring, commentary are all things I love, and I am super happy that my collaboration with them seems to be going strong and I love it too. Apart from this, a one of its kind Kannada movie that deals with aliens and UFO’s called Mandala is ready to release. We are working out to sort a deal to release the movie which stars Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Sharmila Mandre and I. Then, I am also working on a bilingual movie (Kannada and Telugu) which is being directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and I get to share screen space with my college days crush, Genelia D’Souza. Also, having worked with Pradeep Sarkar on Duranga, he has now offered me movie that he is working on which I am keen to start shooting for. It should start post-monsoon in Mumbai and it’s going to be a mainstream Hindi movie. Unfortunately, I can’t speak much about it as of now as it’s a real life story inspired from a book. All I can say is it’s going to be a vintage Pradeep Sarkar crime drama.

Duranga is streaming on Zee5.

