Actors Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sumeet Vyas shine in upcoming teleplay Gunehgaar

If thriller and suspense dramas are all that you devour, then Zee Theatre's newest teleplay, Gunehgaar will definitely trigger your interest. This suspense crime-revenge saga revolving around the lives of a journalist, a cop, and a common man will be headlined by powerful actors like Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sumeet Vyas.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, this teleplay will be available across major DTH platforms such as Tata Play, Airtel TV, Dish TV, and D2h.

Gajraj Rao

Bollywood’s favourite actor, Gajraj Rao who is working for the first time in a teleplay and says, "When Akarsh shared this idea, the story seemed very interesting to me. Akarsh's link with the grammar of theatre has remained unbroken and he knows very well how to interpret theatre for the small screen while keeping its nuances intact. I used to do theatre in Delhi but after coming to Mumbai, I didn’t get the opportunity to do so. This teleplay isn’t exactly like a stage show but it’s a worthy television counterpart".

Shweta Basu Prasad

"What drew me to this teleplay was my character, the female protagonist. She has so many layers to her; she seems tough, ambitious, and driven. It is hard to make up your mind about just who she is. It was interesting to explore Mrinalini and her complexities," says Shweta Basu Prasad.

Sumeet Vyas

"What excited me is the treatment given to the whole set and the shoot. Initially, I wasn’t sure about this since I was working for the first time in a teleplay. But as we wrapped the play, I enjoyed the whole process. The audiences will get a good mix of Theatre as well as the essence of the camera. The play will certainly engage the viewers,” signs off Sumeet Vyas.



Gunehgaar will be streaming from September 24 onwards on Airtel Spotlight, and September 25 onwards on DishTV & D2h Rangmanch.