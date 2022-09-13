Costume designer Stephy Zaviour to turn director

Veteran costume designer Stephy Zaviour is gearing up to don the garb of a director with a yet-to-be-titled feature starring Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Saiju Kurup and Althaf Salim. The project has a screenplay by Mahesh Gopal and actor Jai Vishnu.

The latter, who hails from Pathanamthitta, tells us the film is a humorous family entertainer set against the region’s backdrop. “I believe this is the first time that a script is not only set in Pathanamthitta but also incorporates the culture, language and customs of the place,” he adds.

The cast will also feature Vijayaraghavan, Sunil Sukhada, Biju Sopanam, Bindu Panicker, Arsha Baiju and a host of new faces. The team will begin filming on September 19 in Pathanamthitta. The project is the second production venture of B3M Creations, the banner behind the upcoming Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Bullet Diaries.

Hridayam-fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the composer, with Chandru Selva Raj as director of photography and Appu Bhattathiri as editor. Stephy is known for designing the costumes on numerous acclaimed films such as Angamaly Diaries, Ishq, Jana Gana Mana, Anjaam Pathiraa, Joseph, Padayottam and Aadu, among others.

Sharafuddhin and Rajisha Vijayan will play the main leads