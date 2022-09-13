Middle Class Love actor Kavya Thapar says Saisha's character made her feel real love

From Romeo-Juliet to Maine Pyar Kiya, romantic movies have always wielded influence in our lives. And actor Kavya Thapar who is currently the talk of the town for her upcoming movie Middle-Class Love is also no exception. She recently revealed how her character of Saisha in this film has inspired her in real life.

Actor Kavya Thapar

The actress says, "My movie is finally releasing and I am very excited about it. The character of Saisha that I am playing experiences a roller coaster of emotions. The movie is all about love, middle-class love and being part of such a pure and simple story has made me realise what real love is all about. Honestly, I have never been in love in my real life but all I can say is that modern love can be a bit confusing for me. But after working on such a beautiful script, I can't wait to experience such raw genuine emotions for someone".

Kavya is soon coming on the big screens to make us fall in love with her debut Bollywood movie, Middle-Class Love that's set for theatrical release on September 16. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha's Banaras Media Works and Zee Studio jointly.

Apart from that on the work front., Kavya Thapar will also be seen alongside Sundeep Kishan in her next Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and another Tamil film with Vijay Anthony.