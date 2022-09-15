Tovino Thomas training in Kalaripayattu for 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam'

We reported earlier that Tovino Thomas is set to play triple roles in a big-scale film titled Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, helmed by debutant Jithin Lal. The team was supposed to start production earlier but was held back by pandemic-induced delays.

Work on the film has restarted as Jithin informs us that the team is currently busy with the pre-production.

“The set construction is in progress, and Tovino is undergoing training in Kalarippayattu. The film will have around 45 days allotted for fight sequences alone. There are around eight fights in it. It’s mostly Kalari-oriented.”

The film will feature familiar faces from other languages too, especially the female leads, the names to be announced soon. The shoot will begin in October and last till January.

The film will span three time periods—1900, 1950, 1990—and have Tovino essaying three different characters in each. Scripted by Sujith Nambiar, the film will be shot in northern Kerala, with Kasaragod as the primary location.