Sony announces new Karate Kid movie, postpones releases of many other films

Sony Pictures has set the release date of a new Karate Kid film for June 7, 2024, announcing the, “return of the original Karate Kid franchise,” to the theatres.

According to a media publication, the new Karate Kid movie will be the franchise’s first feature release since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The franchise has remained due to Netflix’s Cobra Kai series, which recently released its fifth season on the streaming site.

The studio has not yet released a plot summary or listed the actors and crew for the 2024 Karate Kid film. Other notable additions to Sony’s release schedule were Missing, the follow-up to the Searching franchise, and an untitled horror film from Screen Gems scheduled for release on January 6, 2023. Releasing on February 24, 2023, Missing stars Storm Reid and Nia Long.

Additionally, Sony has changed the release dates for numerous big blockbusters. The release date of Madame Web, a Spider-Man universe comic book film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, has been postponed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Aaron Taylor-Johnson film Kraven the Hunter, another Spider-Man universe film which was set for release on January 13, 2023, is moving to October 6, 2023.

Both movies will have an Imax release. The release date of an unnamed Sony/Marvel Universe film is July 12, 2024. On May 24, 2024, the Chris Pratt-voiced Garfield movie will be released in theatres.

The thriller 65, starring Adam Driver and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods of A Quiet Place, will debut on March 10, 2023.