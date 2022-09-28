Filmmaker Pawan Nagpal's Bal Naren is ready for release on October 14

Written and helmed by director Pawan Nagpal, the film Bal Naren is inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the importance of cleanliness during the pandemic. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 14. Produced by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar entertainment, the film stars Rajniesh Duggal, Bidita Bag, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh, Yagya Bhasin and others.

"Vindu Dara Singh is a jolly, kind-hearted and talented actor and every time he cracked a joke the whole atmosphere used to lighten up. Govind Namdev is a senior actor, who has given a remarkable performance in a multitude of films. Bidita Bag has essayed for the first time the role of a village woman. She essayed the role very effortlessly without even questioning," says Nagpal.

Pawan Nagpal

When asked about what he had in mind while writing the script he tells, "Whilst writing the script, I only thought about Bal Narendra, how the child of our film, the main character will be like. I wanted to make my first film quite simple which the whole family can watch together".

Nagpal feels there is a shortage of patriotic and relevant content somewhere and the audience demands a meaningful message in movies. And hence he has kept a relevant social message in this film to which the audience can relate.

Talking about his upcoming projects he says, "I am writing another film, it is about Ganga. It is a beautiful musical love story and the casting is also underway. We will start shooting the film by the end of this year," he signs off.