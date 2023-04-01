Actor Satish Kaushik's posthumous release Mirg gets ready for release

Dubbed as one of veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s last films, Mirg has completed post production and gearing up for release. The film stars Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh along with Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Mirg is a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous myths surrounding this rarely seen creature. Myths and stories are what separates Mirg from a normal leopard...stories that are larger than life yet strangely believable. A genre bender, Mirg explores the journey of a man, Anil, a smart, yet caged, order following boy. Set in the jungles of Himachal, Mirg is a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama, a journey of realization that in the jungle the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter.

Director, Tarun Sharma says, “My main aim while approaching Mirg was to give the audience an engaging film. Every aspect of filmmaking should come together to create something engaging, transporting people into an alternate reality. That for me is the magic of cinema. I was blessed with a wonderful and involved crew. Having stalwarts like Raj Babbar, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni in my debut film was a blessing. Satish Kaushik was the first actor on board and to my surprise he agreed to do the film within two hours of me sending the script. To this day I can’t believe that he is no more. His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product but that is one feeling that shall remain regretfully unfulfilled. I must also add, Shwetaabh gave a breakthrough performance standing up to such senior actors.”

Speaking about Mirg, actor Raj Babbar says, “I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this film. We had a blast. Tarun is a brilliant director; he really gives his actors a free hand to grasp the characters their own way. This technique gets you much more attached to the character and you grow a sense of responsibility to really do justice to it. Every actor in this film has delivered nuanced performances.

To this Anup Soni adds, “Mirg is many films within a film. The story line is unpredictable and the treatment is very fresh. It was a dream come true for me to be in a film with such brilliant actors like Satish Kaushik and Raj Babbar. Tarun is a visionary; I blindly followed his lead and I’m glad I did. Now I can't wait for it to hit the screens".

Mirg is majorly financed by the UK-based Studio RA and Produced by Rishi Anand, NaMa productions (Shwetaabh Singh) & OneShot Films (Tarun Sharma), Mirg is shot in the Himachali districts like Una, Hamirpur, Govind Sagar Lake and the jungles of Himachal.