Bholaa actor Lokesh Mittal shares his experience reuniting with Director-actor Ajay Devgn

Actor Lokesh Mittal, who was last seen in series Farzi, is now seen playing a cop in the film Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn which released on Thursday, March 30.

The actor gets candid about his working experience and role in the film. He shares, "When you get to work with the same director again, it becomes actually blissful. Because when you work with a director for the first time, you may not feel that connected with him and you’re more into understanding the things. But when you reunite the same director, it is quite advantageous both ways as in the actor can suggest the director the way in which he wants to create the scene and director is more receptive in that case."

Describing his working experience Lokesh says, "Ajay Devgn is very calm and cool on set. He is really focused and dedicated towards his work. He is very caring about his team. He apologises when any delay occurs due to him. His set is very peaceful and tranquil. No illogical hassles and commotion is there on the set. Rather, he indulges in a few jokes with the team and work in a fun filled and amusing way."

Talking about his rapport with Tabu he states, "I have got one scene with Tabu in the movie. But I had a lot of conversation behind the scenes. She is very focused and dedicated when she is on set; but when she is not shooting, she is very cheerful and jovial. Working with her was really pleasurable learning experience for me."

Speaking about what prompted him to take up the role he says, "There is no question of saying no when you get an offer from such a big production and director and when the role is so pivotal that it creates turns and twists in the story. Moreover, I had already worked with Ajay in Runway 34 and working with him was really fabulous for me. So, it was an instant yes when I got the chance."

Recalling one of the incident from set Lokesh adds, "As such I didn’t face any challenge while doing Bhola. Rather during one scene I became the challenge for the team. There is a scene in the movie where I fell down and I am supposed to be lifted by a few people; and as it was an obvious challenge for them. Then Ajay Sir jokingly instructed the guys to drag me rather than of lifting and the whole set burst into laughter."

Lokesh has also been featured in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, Runway 34, Sui Dhaga, Long Live Brij Mohan, Chef, Sherni, The White Tiger and Uunchai and others.