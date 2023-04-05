'Barbie' Trailer Out: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling dazzle in film that looks like a summer dream [VIDEO]

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Barbie, has dropped its trailer recently. Greta Gerwig, whose last outing was the 2019 film Little Women, has directed the film. It features an ensemble cast of Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Dua Lipa as the mermaid Barbie among others.



The trailer introduces the audience to the fantasy world of Barbie, careful not to give away too much about the plot or the characters. The film essentially follows Barbie and Ken as they find themselves thrust into the real world and try to navigate through its challenges, ending up on a roller coaster of adventures and misadventures.



This film was co-written by Greta herself and her husband and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Speaking about the project in an earlier media interaction, the director had said, "That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'"



Watch the trailer here:



The film also stars America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Jamie Demetriou, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Nicola Coughlan, Rhea Perlman, Ritu Arya, and Sharon Rooney. Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Simu Liu will play different versions of Barbie and Ken.

The film has been co-produced by Heyday Films, Mattel Films, and Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley’s production house LuckyChap Entertainment. Josey McNamara from LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz from Mattel are the executive producers. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 21.



Also read: Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2