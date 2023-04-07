Home Entertainment Cinema

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar & Shantanu Maheswari come together for Neeraj Pandey's next

Sources claimed that the film is a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  07th April 2023 01:30 PM   |   Published :   |  07th April 2023 01:30 PM
Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha is set to release with a power-packed cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. After Aiyaary fans have been eagerly waiting for Neeraj Pandey's next project. With Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha, he promises to deliver another cinematic masterpiece that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Earlier sources claimed that the film is a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023. Reports also claim that the film will shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe. 

With a stellar fresh cast we are sure the film is one of the movies to watch out for. The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari which is going to be an interesting watch. Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha looks set to be worth the wait. With its talented cast and intriguing plot, the film is sure to be a hit among audiences when it releases and the film has already hit the floors and the actors have started shooting for the same.

